Dr. Vendie Hooks, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.7 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vendie Hooks, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota-Minneapolis Mn

Dr. Hooks works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates
    1348 Walton Way Ste 6500, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 722-2118
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 05, 2020
    Best Doctor ever! He saved my mothers life 2 times! I heard he was retiring. Only the best to him! Thank you so much Dr Hooks! Enjoy your retirement !
    Susan Albert — Jun 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Vendie Hooks, MD
    About Dr. Vendie Hooks, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336222694
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota-Minneapolis Mn
    Internship
    • Medical College Of Georgia-Augusta Ga
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vendie Hooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hooks works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hooks’s profile.

    Dr. Hooks has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

