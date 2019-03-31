Overview of Dr. Venessa Tan, MD

Dr. Venessa Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Tan works at MDVIP - Katy, Texas in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.