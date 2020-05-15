Overview of Dr. Venis Fanous, MD

Dr. Venis Fanous, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in E Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Fanous works at Venis Fanous, MD in E Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

