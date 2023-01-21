Dr. Venis Wilder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venis Wilder, MD
Dr. Venis Wilder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Sanitas Medical Center, 2150 S Andrews Ave Ste 150, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Guidewell Sanitas I LLC, 180 SW 84th Ave Ste B, Plantation, FL 33324
Empire Gate Medical Group, 2381 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10027
Mount Sinai Hospital
Mount Sinai Morningside
- Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
EmblemHealth
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Healthfirst
Humana
Medicaid
MultiPlan
Patient review: My heart is saddened that I'm not able to see Dr Wilder any more as she received a promotion.. But at the same time she deserve all the promotion and more. Dr While is a good sole she is very caring humble, compassionate lady with lots of Empathy.. Words cannot expresses enough how Dr Wilder stood by me through thick and thin. Dr Wilder is a great asset to the Lauderdale lakes Sanitas medical center to be exact. Dr Wilder is truly a hero. The support that Dr Wilder provided to me during my long hall of trying to stay alive fighting covid was exceptional.. Dr Wilder I wish you all the best that life as to offer, including good health, long life and prosperity.. God blessed and keep you and your family safe under his arms as you continue to do what you do best. I ?? you Dr Wilder!!
- Family Medicine
Experience: 13 years
- English
NPI: 1396062287
Residency: New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Duke University
- Family Practice
