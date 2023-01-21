Overview

Dr. Venis Wilder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Wilder works at Sanitas Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.