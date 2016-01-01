Overview

Dr. Venkatreddy Alugubelli, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College|University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Alugubelli works at Beverly Hills Medical Center in Beverly Hills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Dyslipidemia and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.