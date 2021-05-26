Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venkat Iyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkat Iyer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA.
Locations
Bayview Physician Services PC612 Kingsborough Sq Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-9294
Sentara Cardiology Specialists713 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 282-4150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sentara Cardiology Specialists300 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 252-5660
Sentara Cardiology Specialists2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 400, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Iyer is just amazing. Period. He is very caring, explains everything clearly, and knows what he is doing. I would recommend him to anybody and everybody
About Dr. Venkat Iyer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1932139326
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
