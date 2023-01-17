Overview of Dr. Venkat Kancharla, MD

Dr. Venkat Kancharla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They graduated from POONA UNIVERSITY / N.D.M.V.P. SAMAJ'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.



Dr. Kancharla works at Cancer Care Centers Of Brevard in Palm Bay, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.