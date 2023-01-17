Dr. Venkat Kancharla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kancharla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkat Kancharla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Venkat Kancharla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They graduated from POONA UNIVERSITY / N.D.M.V.P. SAMAJ'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.
Dr. Kancharla works at
Cancer Care Centers Of Brevard20 SAN FILIPPO DR SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909 Directions (321) 725-8300
Sebastian13050 US HIGHWAY 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-1995
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Staff and Dr. Kancharla were polite and professional. Dr. Kancharla explained his thoughts on some issues with me and I was comfortable with my experience there.
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1205091758
- POONA UNIVERSITY / N.D.M.V.P. SAMAJ'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
