Overview

Dr. Venkat Namburu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Namburu works at Venkat Namburu MD PA in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.