Overview of Dr. Venkat Rapuri, MD

Dr. Venkat Rapuri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rapuri works at Orthopedic Medicine Specialists in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.