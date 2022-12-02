Dr. Venkat Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkat Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Venkat Reddy, MD
Dr. Venkat Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Consultants of Hampton Roads6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 340, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 455-9036
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr. Reddy care since March 2002 when I had a detached retina. There is no question in my opinion that Dr. Reddy is the best Retina doctor on the planet. He loves his profession and he cares about his patients. Thank you Dr. Reddy for taking care of my good eyes for these soon to be 21 years. I look forward to my next visit in April 2023.
About Dr. Venkat Reddy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1437169042
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
