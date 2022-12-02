Overview of Dr. Venkat Reddy, MD

Dr. Venkat Reddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Retinal Consultants Inc in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.