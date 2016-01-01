Overview of Dr. Venkatarajan Sankaranarayanan, MD

Dr. Venkatarajan Sankaranarayanan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Sankaranarayanan works at West Houston Neurology and Associates PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.