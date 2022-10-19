Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethuraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pain Medicine Doctors
- TX
- Dallas
- Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD
Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD
Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital For Surgery, Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Sethuraman works at
Dr. Sethuraman's Office Locations
-
1
Spine Physicians Institute3450 Forest Ln Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (817) 854-1186Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Hospital For Surgery
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc Surgery
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Spinal Fusion
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acrodysplasia Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Adult Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Adult-Onset Still's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
- View other providers who treat Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Arachnoiditis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Impairment
- View other providers who treat Back Injuries
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Back Sprain
- View other providers who treat Back Strain
- View other providers who treat Back Tumor
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Broken Neck
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cavernous Malformation of Spine
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervical Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Cervical Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Cervical Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 1
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 2
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 3
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 4
- View other providers who treat Chronic Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Fractures
- View other providers who treat Complex Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Complications of Joint Prosthesis
- View other providers who treat Compound Fracture
- View other providers who treat Compression Fracture
- View other providers who treat Congenital Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Discitis
- View other providers who treat Discogenic Pain
- View other providers who treat Dropfoot
- View other providers who treat Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
- View other providers who treat Extradural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Facet Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hip Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Kyphoplasty
- View other providers who treat Kyphosis
- View other providers who treat Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
- View other providers who treat Laminoforaminotomy
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lordosis
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lower Back Injuries
- View other providers who treat Lower Back Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Lower Back Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Malsegmentation - Short Stature
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Sprain
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer
- View other providers who treat Microdiscectomy
- View other providers who treat Neck Injuries
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Occult Spinal Dysraphism
- View other providers who treat Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteomyelitis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporotic Spine Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture
- View other providers who treat Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Pathologic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Spinal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Spinal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pinched Nerve
- View other providers who treat Pinched Nerve in Back
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Scheuermann's Disease
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis as Part of Neurofibromatosis
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis With Unilateral Unsegmented Bar
- View other providers who treat Segmental Vertebral Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Atrophy - Ophthalmoplegia - Pyramidal Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Spinal Compression Fracture
- View other providers who treat Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Cancer
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Tumor
- View other providers who treat Spinal Instability
- View other providers who treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
- View other providers who treat Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spinal Rigidity
- View other providers who treat Spinal Tuberculosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spine Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Spinocerebellar Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Split Spinal Cord Malformation
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Still's Disease
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Upper Extremity Pain
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Body Fusion Overgrowth
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Column Tumors
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Compression Fractures
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Fracture
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Fusion Posterior Lumbosacral Blepharoptosis
- View other providers who treat Whiplash
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sethuraman?
He cares about his patent
About Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD
- Pain Management
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659378305
Education & Certifications
- The Mayo Clinic
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Rutgers College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethuraman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethuraman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sethuraman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sethuraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethuraman works at
Dr. Sethuraman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sethuraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sethuraman speaks Spanish.
153 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethuraman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethuraman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethuraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethuraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.