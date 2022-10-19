Overview of Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD

Dr. Venkat Sethuraman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital For Surgery, Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Sethuraman works at Spine Physicians Institute in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.