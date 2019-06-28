Overview

Dr. Venkateswarlu Thota, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CANCER FOUNDATION / SCHOOLS OF TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.



Dr. Thota works at Wichita Falls Cardiac Care in Wichita Falls, TX with other offices in Olney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.