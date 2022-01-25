Dr. Venkata Aligeti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aligeti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Aligeti, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkata Aligeti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sulphur Springs, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Frisco, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart Care PA113 Airport Rd Ste 301, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Directions (903) 885-3059
-
2
Advanced Heart Care4716 Dexter Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 326-2636
-
3
Beats Cardiology7713 San Jacinto Pl Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 409-2601
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Frisco
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Aligeti's for 3+ years. He is caring and thorough; takes time to explain and answer questions/concerns. I feel that I am in good hands with Dr. Aligeti. I, without hesitation, recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Venkata Aligeti, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1093731267
Education & Certifications
- Drexel/Hahnemann|Harvard University|University Of Tennessee / Knoxville
- Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
- Finch University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School - Chicago, IL
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
