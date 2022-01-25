Overview

Dr. Venkata Aligeti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sulphur Springs, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Frisco, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Aligeti works at Advanced Heart Care in Sulphur Springs, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.