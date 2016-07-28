Overview

Dr. Venkata Alla, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE.



Dr. Alla works at CHI Health in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA and Harlan, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.