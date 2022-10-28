Dr. Venkata Bodavula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodavula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Bodavula, MD
Overview of Dr. Venkata Bodavula, MD
Dr. Venkata Bodavula, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Bodavula's Office Locations


Christian office11155 Dunn Rd Ste 206E, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (636) 373-9882


St Charles County Office5600 Mexico Rd Ste 21, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 373-9882


West County office555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 175, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (636) 373-9882


Lincoln County Troy Office1004 E Cherry St, Troy, MO 63379 Directions (636) 373-9882


Bodavula md llc3394 McKelvey Rd Ste 115, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (636) 373-9882
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bodavula is a Great Dr. We highly recommend him. He takes time to explain things & to answer your questions. All of his staff are very polite also
About Dr. Venkata Bodavula, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai-NYU Hosp
- NYMC
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
