Overview of Dr. Venkata Bodavula, MD

Dr. Venkata Bodavula, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Bodavula works at bodavulamd llc in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO, Creve Coeur, MO, Troy, MO and Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.