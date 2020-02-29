Overview

Dr. Venkata Budharaju, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Budharaju works at Florida Endocrinology & Diabetes Center in Pinellas Park, FL with other offices in Dunedin, FL and Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.