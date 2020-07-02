Dr. Venkata Chilakapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chilakapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Chilakapati, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Venkata Chilakapati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX.
Idcare Pllc4100 W 15th St Ste 110, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 782-9860Monday11:00am - 4:30pm
WellMed at McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 311, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 540-6256Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
I am so fortunate that Dr Chili just happened to be on duty at the hospital the day I went to the ER. He is kind, compassionate and has a great sense of humor. I knew by his demeanor the minute he walked through the door that I was in good hands, but I didn’t realize just how good. Dr Chili is a rock star cardiologist! Being diagnosed with heart failure at a very young age is terrifying at best, but Dr Chili is guiding me down the path to wellness.
- Cardiology
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Chilakapati works at
