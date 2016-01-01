Overview of Dr. Venkata Ravi Chivukula, MD

Dr. Venkata Ravi Chivukula, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Chivukula works at Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.