Dr. Venkata Ravi Chivukula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Venkata Ravi Chivukula, MD
Dr. Venkata Ravi Chivukula, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Dr. Chivukula works at
Dr. Chivukula's Office Locations
Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 951-1336
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Venkata Ravi Chivukula, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Male
- 1730349531
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chivukula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chivukula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chivukula has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chivukula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chivukula speaks Hindi and Telugu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chivukula. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chivukula.
