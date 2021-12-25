Overview of Dr. Venkata Evani, MD

Dr. Venkata Evani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.