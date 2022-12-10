Dr. Venkata Gadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Gadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Venkata Gadi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Cardiovascular Institute of the South8401 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 308-0247
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Gadi?
Always the best service from the doctors and staff. Would and have recommended CIS for any of your cardiovascular issues.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1649451121
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Gadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadi has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadi.
