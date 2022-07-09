Overview

Dr. Venkata Kadipi Reddy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, India and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Kadipi Reddy works at Curators of the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.