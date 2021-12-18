See All Otolaryngologists in New Albany, IN
Dr. Venkata Kakarlapudi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (47)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Venkata Kakarlapudi, MD

Dr. Venkata Kakarlapudi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.

Dr. Kakarlapudi works at Advanced ENT and Allergy, PLLC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kakarlapudi's Office Locations

    Advanced ENT and Allergy, PLLC
    108 W Daisy Ln, New Albany, IN 47150 (812) 945-3557
    Advanced ENT & Allergy -- Jeffersonville
    301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 402, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 (812) 206-1910
    Advanced ENT & Allergy -- New Albany
    2125 State St Ste 6, New Albany, IN 47150 (812) 945-3557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 18, 2021
    A nurse friend recommended Dr K. I am so glad she did. He is very knowledgeable and compassionate.
    Sherry Witten — Dec 18, 2021
    About Dr. Venkata Kakarlapudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851346845
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University MD Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkata Kakarlapudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakarlapudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kakarlapudi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kakarlapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kakarlapudi has seen patients for Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakarlapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakarlapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakarlapudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakarlapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakarlapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

