Dr. Venkata Kakarlapudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Venkata Kakarlapudi, MD
Dr. Venkata Kakarlapudi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Kakarlapudi's Office Locations
Advanced ENT and Allergy, PLLC108 W Daisy Ln, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-3557
Advanced ENT & Allergy -- Jeffersonville301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 402, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 206-1910
Advanced ENT & Allergy -- New Albany2125 State St Ste 6, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-3557
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
A nurse friend recommended Dr K. I am so glad she did. He is very knowledgeable and compassionate.
About Dr. Venkata Kakarlapudi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1851346845
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University MD Med Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology
