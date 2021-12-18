Overview of Dr. Venkata Kakarlapudi, MD

Dr. Venkata Kakarlapudi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Kakarlapudi works at Advanced ENT and Allergy, PLLC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.