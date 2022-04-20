Dr. Venkata Kella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Kella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkata Kella, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Medical Center at Princeton
Dr. Kella works at
Locations
Patchogue office157 E Woodside Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-1900
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-800, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates--700 Stewart Ave700 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-1430
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Im so grateful to have had Dr. Kella do my hernia surgery. He explained everything I needed to know. He took his time very kind . Put me at ease . NYU has wonderful Drs. So grateful to be part of this whole net work of Doctors. The whole facility East Pulaski Road . It is so convenient and efficient . X-rays -.CT scan . bone density . ETC.
About Dr. Venkata Kella, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1164699195
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center at Princeton
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kella works at
