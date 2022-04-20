Overview

Dr. Venkata Kella, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Medical Center at Princeton



Dr. Kella works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Oncology Associates in Patchogue, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.