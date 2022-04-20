See All General Surgeons in Patchogue, NY
Dr. Venkata Kella, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (20)
Dr. Venkata Kella, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Medical Center at Princeton

Dr. Kella works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Oncology Associates in Patchogue, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Patchogue office
    157 E Woodside Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 475-1900
    NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group
    180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-800, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2121
    NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates--700 Stewart Ave
    700 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-1430

Hospital Affiliations
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Venkata Kella, MD

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164699195
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Medical Center at Princeton
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkata Kella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kella has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

