Dr. Venkata Kumarappa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkata Kumarappa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Kumarappa works at
Locations
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kumarappa is the best! She listens. The one thing I love about her is that she looks into your health record. She saw something that other Dr.s didn’t tell me about. She has saved my life twice! She is the bomb!!!!
About Dr. Venkata Kumarappa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1891008900
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumarappa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumarappa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumarappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumarappa works at
Dr. Kumarappa has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumarappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumarappa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumarappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumarappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumarappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.