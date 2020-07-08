Overview of Dr. Venkata Marella, MD

Dr. Venkata Marella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Marella works at Lake Sumter Urology in Tavares, FL with other offices in Lady Lake, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.