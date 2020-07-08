Dr. Venkata Marella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Venkata Marella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and University Hospital.
Lake Sumter Urology1825 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 775-6899
Lake Sumter Urology785 HIGHWAY 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 775-6899Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
He performed a surgical procedure on me and it was done perfectly. No issues during or after.
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1083695373
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Marella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marella has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marella speaks Hindi and Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.