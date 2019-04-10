Overview

Dr. Venkata Muddana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic



Dr. Muddana works at CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Anemia and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.