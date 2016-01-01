Dr. Venkata Pulakanti Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulakanti Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Pulakanti Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Venkata Pulakanti Sr, MD
Dr. Venkata Pulakanti Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulakanti Sr's Office Locations
- 1 1940 N Orange Grove Ave Ste C, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 524-1940
-
2
Reedy Care Medical1196 N Park Ave, Pomona, CA 91768 Directions (909) 623-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Venkata Pulakanti Sr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1356521843
