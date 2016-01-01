See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pomona, CA
Dr. Venkata Pulakanti Sr, MD

Internal Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Venkata Pulakanti Sr, MD

Dr. Venkata Pulakanti Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pulakanti Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1940 N Orange Grove Ave Ste C, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 524-1940
  2. 2
    Reedy Care Medical
    1196 N Park Ave, Pomona, CA 91768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 623-4050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Venkata Pulakanti Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356521843
