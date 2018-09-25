Dr. Venkata Reddivari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddivari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Reddivari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Venkata Reddivari, MD
Dr. Venkata Reddivari, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College|University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Reddivari's Office Locations
Nephrology Associates1401 SE Goldtree Dr Ste 102, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 404-3112
Nephrology Associates1201 N 23rd St, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 348-2191
Total Kidney Care2810 W Staint Isabel St Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 686-9038
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I get the best care st dr. Reddivari, he explains everything & answers any questions you have. His staff is wonderful too, you're not waiting forever to see doctor.
About Dr. Venkata Reddivari, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1861685844
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland|University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD
- St Luke's Hospital|St Luke's hospital, Saint louis, MO
- Sri Venkateswara Medical College|University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddivari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddivari accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddivari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddivari has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddivari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddivari speaks Hindi and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddivari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddivari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddivari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddivari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.