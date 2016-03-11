Dr. Venkata Suda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Suda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Cary Family Practice and Walk-in Clinic PC301 Keisler Dr Ste A, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 803-3316
Garner Dialysis Unit320 Gideon Creek Way, Raleigh, NC 27603 Directions (919) 771-1022
Fresenius Kidney Care Holly Springs5045 Old Raleigh Rd, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 462-0976
Fresenius Medical Care Apex1000 American Way, Apex, NC 27502 Directions (919) 387-2898
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent
About Dr. Venkata Suda, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982884078
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suda works at
Dr. Suda has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.