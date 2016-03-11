Overview of Dr. Venkata Suda, MD

Dr. Venkata Suda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Suda works at Triangle Kidney Associates in Cary, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC and Apex, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.