Dr. Venkata Yelamanchili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yelamanchili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkata Yelamanchili, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkata Yelamanchili, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Fairfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yelamanchili works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Group PC4007 Gateway Blvd Ste 100, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 464-9133
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Fairfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Ameriben
- American Family Insurance
- American International Group (AIG)
- American National
- American Pioneer
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Boilermakers National Health & Welfare Fund
- Broadspire
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Carpenters Health and Welfare
- CBA Health Insurance
- Celtic Insurance Company
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Combined Insurance
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Comprehensive Benefits Plan
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Dunn & Associates
- EBS-RMSCO
- Encore Health Network
- Equitable
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Gateway Health Plan
- Global Excel Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- McLaren Health Plan
- MDwise
- Medco
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meridian Health Plan
- Moda Health
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Navajo Nation
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Pan American Life Insurance Group
- Passport Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pipefitters
- Pittman
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Health Systems
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- Prudential
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Seabury and Smith Inc.
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- SelectHealth
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- SIHO Insurance Services
- Starmark
- State Farm
- State Mutual Insurance Company
- Teamcare
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Thrivent Financial
- TPA
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UMWA Health and Retirement Funds
- UniCare
- Unified Group Services
- United American Insurance Company
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- York Risk Services
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yelamanchili?
i would recommend him to all he is the best......
About Dr. Venkata Yelamanchili, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1225022866
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville, Louisville, Ky (Cardiology)
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yelamanchili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yelamanchili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yelamanchili works at
Dr. Yelamanchili has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yelamanchili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yelamanchili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yelamanchili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yelamanchili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yelamanchili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.