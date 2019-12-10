Overview

Dr. Venkatachala Mohan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Mohan works at Overlake Internal Medicine Associates in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.