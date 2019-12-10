Dr. Venkatachala Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatachala Mohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venkatachala Mohan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Mohan works at
Locations
Bellevue at Overlake Hospital (main)1135 116th Ave NE Ste 560, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-4768
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was good to explain to me about my problem and at the same time, comfort me to understanding how to cope up and fix it.
About Dr. Venkatachala Mohan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194704106
Education & Certifications
- Brockton/W Roxbury Vamc/Brigham & Womens Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Med Ctr Cen Ma-Meml Med Ctr-U Ma
- Maulana Azad Med Coll Hosp
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Indigestion, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.