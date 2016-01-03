See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Boston, MA
Dr. Venkatachalam Senthilnathan, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Venkatachalam Senthilnathan, MD

Dr. Venkatachalam Senthilnathan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Senthilnathan works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Maze Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Senthilnathan's Office Locations

    Division of Cardiac Surgery
    110 Francis St Ste 2A, Boston, MA 02215 (617) 632-8383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Port Placements or Replacements
Maze Procedure
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Port Placements or Replacements
Maze Procedure

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 03, 2016
    Doctor Senthilnathan literally saved my life. I had acute endocarditis after a serious IV drug problem caused a massive abscess in my heart. He operated on me when it appeared that no one else would, and he saved my life. Some of the things he said to me while I was in the hospital were a big part of the motivation I needed to stop merely existing & start living. As a result of his care and expertise, I was given the opportunity to lead the amazing life I now lead, and now have 3.5 years clean.
    Liz B in Boston, MA — Jan 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Venkatachalam Senthilnathan, MD
    About Dr. Venkatachalam Senthilnathan, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629174537
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent Hospital Portland Or
    Medical Education
    • Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkatachalam Senthilnathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senthilnathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Senthilnathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Senthilnathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Senthilnathan works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Senthilnathan’s profile.

    Dr. Senthilnathan has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Maze Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senthilnathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Senthilnathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senthilnathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senthilnathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senthilnathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

