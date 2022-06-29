Dr. Venkatachalam Veerappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veerappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatachalam Veerappan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Venkatachalam Veerappan, MD
Dr. Venkatachalam Veerappan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Veerappan's Office Locations
Desert Neurology9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 236, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 323-4294Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- North Vista Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
We have had multiple visits, he listens, processes and makes recommendations, even between office visits.
About Dr. Venkatachalam Veerappan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1154319432
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ohio
- Madras Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veerappan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veerappan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veerappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Veerappan has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veerappan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Veerappan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veerappan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veerappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veerappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.