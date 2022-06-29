Overview of Dr. Venkatachalam Veerappan, MD

Dr. Venkatachalam Veerappan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, North Vista Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Veerappan works at Desert Neurology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.