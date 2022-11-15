Overview

Dr. Venkatarama Donepudi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Donepudi works at Piedmont Endocrinology PA in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.