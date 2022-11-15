See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hickory, NC
Dr. Venkatarama Donepudi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Venkatarama Donepudi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Donepudi works at Piedmont Endocrinology PA in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Endocrinology PA
    311 9th Avenue Dr NE, Hickory, NC 28601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 322-7338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center
  • Frye Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abnormal Thyroid
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Dr, D is absolutely one of my favorite doctors ever. He listens to what I say about my current experiences, considers that information with the data, and then we discuss my options. I fully understand what I need to do and my treatment when I leave the office.
    Camera Girl — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Venkatarama Donepudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134198740
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • In U Sch Med
    Residency
    • Ball Mem Hosp
    Internship
    • Ball Mem Hosp
    Medical Education
    • American University of the Caribbean
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkatarama Donepudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donepudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donepudi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donepudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donepudi works at Piedmont Endocrinology PA in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Dr. Donepudi’s profile.

    Dr. Donepudi has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donepudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Donepudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donepudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donepudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donepudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

