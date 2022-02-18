See All Cardiologists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Venkataraman Rajaram, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Venkataraman Rajaram, MD

Dr. Venkataraman Rajaram, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They graduated from BJ Med Coll Hosp|Thanjavur Medical College and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Rajaram works at Heart & Vascular Specialist Of Oklahoma in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rajaram's Office Locations

    Shoolin LLC
    105 S Bryant Ave Ste 101, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 622-3063
    Oklahoma City Office
    3400 S Douglas Blvd Ste 305, Oklahoma City, OK 73150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 622-3063

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease

Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Septal Defect
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atrial Septal Defect
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cervicitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Endocarditis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Heart Block
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Impella Device
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Marfan Syndrome
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Caring doctor who's not afraid to rush away to a life-threatening situation for his patient apologizes if he has to triage.
    Toni — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Venkataraman Rajaram, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154359768
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University School of Medicine|Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine|Temple University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BJ Med Coll Hosp|Thanjavur Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkataraman Rajaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajaram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rajaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajaram has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajaram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

