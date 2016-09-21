Overview

Dr. Venkatasomaiah Motaparthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Goldsboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Motaparthy works at Motaparthy, V C MD in Goldsboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.