Dr. Venkatasomaiah Motaparthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motaparthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatasomaiah Motaparthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkatasomaiah Motaparthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Goldsboro, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Motaparthy works at
Locations
Motaparthy, V C MD2705 Medical Office Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Directions (919) 396-5956
Hospital Affiliations
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Motaparthy?
Dr Motaparthy was very caring along with his staff. I felt very comfortable having my procedure done there.
About Dr. Venkatasomaiah Motaparthy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1619945953
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motaparthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motaparthy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motaparthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Motaparthy has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motaparthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Motaparthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motaparthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motaparthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motaparthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.