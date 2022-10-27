Overview

Dr. Venkatesan Vidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madurai Kamaraj University|Med Coll Madurai U and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Heb, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Vidi works at Mid-Cities Cardiac Care Center in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.