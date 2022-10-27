Dr. Venkatesan Vidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatesan Vidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Madurai Kamaraj University|Med Coll Madurai U and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Heb, The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Bedford1305 Airport Fwy Ste 424, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 510-1060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical City Alliance Office3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 510-1060
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Heb
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Denton
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
Bilng issues but overall Dr Vidi was great .
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- Brigham and Womens Hospital|Lenox Hill Heart & Vasc Inst of NY|Mount Sinai Medical Center|Northshore Long Island Jewish Health System
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- Madurai Kamaraj University|Med Coll Madurai U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
