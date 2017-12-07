Dr. Venkatesh Anjan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anjan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatesh Anjan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in O Fallon, IL.
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 2800, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 233-6044
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Anjan and his staff put a stent in my heart. They are professional and efficient, they are Blessings and I would recommend Dr. Anjan to anyone with chest pains..
- Cardiology
- English
- 1275799850
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Anjan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anjan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anjan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anjan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anjan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
