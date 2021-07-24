Dr. Venkatesh Janakiraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janakiraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venkatesh Janakiraman, MD
Overview
Dr. Venkatesh Janakiraman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Locations
Valley Neurology Group3400 Calloway Dr Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 497-7999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife had a stroke and our visit was very informative and reassuring. Dr. VJ gave us much hope for a very good, but realistic recovery.
About Dr. Venkatesh Janakiraman, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- MetroWest Medical Center Framingham Union Hospital
- Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Medical College
- Dr. Mgr Medical University
- Neurology
