Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamurthi, MD

Urology
4.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamurthi, MD

Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamurthi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Krishnamurthi works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krishnamurthi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-0393
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Lesion Marsupialization Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 12, 2020
    He is a great doctor. On my first visit he took time to discuss everything with me. He did not rush me out. He explained everything in detail about my surgery. I would recommend him to anyone. Great Job.
    Linda — Apr 12, 2020
    About Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamurthi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073607628
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkatesh Krishnamurthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamurthi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishnamurthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamurthi works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Krishnamurthi’s profile.

    Dr. Krishnamurthi has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamurthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

