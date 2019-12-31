See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD

Sports Medicine
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD

Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Movva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7859 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 340, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 442-9292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1457372260
    Education & Certifications

    • University Okla
    Internship
    • Catheterization Health Ptnrs
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Movva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Movva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Movva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Movva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Movva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Movva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Movva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

