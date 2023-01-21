Overview of Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, MD

Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Ramaiah works at Biltmore Cardiology at Arizona Heart in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Endovascular Repair of Aorta along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.