Dr. Venkatesh Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Venkatesh Reddy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Longview Regional Medical Center, Titus Regional Medical Center, UT Health Carthage and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
East Texas Kidney Specialists3535 N Fourth St Ste 301, Longview, TX 75605 (903) 234-9992
East Texas Kidney Specialists1402 N 4th St Ste 300, Longview, TX 75601 (903) 234-9992
Marshall Dialysis Center1301 S Washington Ave, Marshall, TX 75670 (903) 935-1158
Pinecrest Dialysis Center913 E Pinecrest Dr, Marshall, TX 75670 (903) 934-8988
Hospital Affiliations
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Longview Regional Medical Center
Titus Regional Medical Center
UT Health Carthage
Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy saw my father in the hospital when he had a very low sodium level due to advanced cancer. He was very thorough, made regular visits, and was able to get the level back up in a safe time frame after having to try several different medications. He explained everything to us about what was causing the issue and what to expect going forward. I really appreciated his bedside manner and the care and concern he showed everyone in our family.
Nephrology
32 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1891750840
KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia.
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
