Dr. Venodhar Julapalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Venodhar Julapalli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Integral Cardiovascular Center2950 FM 2920 Rd Ste 180, Spring, TX 77388 Directions (281) 880-4887
The Woodlands920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 495, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 880-4887
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Assurant Health
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and advice. Minimizes occurrences and level of discomfort.
About Dr. Venodhar Julapalli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Dr. Julapalli speaks Spanish and Telugu.
