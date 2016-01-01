Dr. Venu Alapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venu Alapati, MD
Overview of Dr. Venu Alapati, MD
Dr. Venu Alapati, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Alapati works at
Dr. Alapati's Office Locations
Meridian Health Services2506 Willowbrook Pkwy Ste 102, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Directions (317) 803-2270
Hamilton Center Inc4755 Kingsway Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Directions (317) 803-2270
Valle Vista Health System898 E Main St, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 887-1348
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Venu Alapati, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1104239516
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Alapati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alapati accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alapati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alapati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.