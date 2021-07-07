Overview

Dr. Venu Channamsetty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Channamsetty works at Connecticut Heart & Vascular Center PC in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.