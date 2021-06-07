Dr. Venu Chimmiri, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chimmiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venu Chimmiri, DDS
Overview
Dr. Venu Chimmiri, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Meriden, CT. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry|New York University School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Chimmiri works at
Locations
-
1
Meriden Dental Group35 Pleasant St Ste 2D, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (203) 235-3539
-
2
Four Town Dental118 Elm St, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 749-6088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chimmiri?
Dr. Venu Chimmiri and his staff are professional, friendly, and consistently go the extra mile to take care of their patients. I am very happy to be associated with the best dentistry practice in my area.
About Dr. Venu Chimmiri, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Russian
- 1194889428
Education & Certifications
- New York University / College of Dentistry|New York University School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chimmiri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chimmiri accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chimmiri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chimmiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chimmiri works at
Dr. Chimmiri speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chimmiri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chimmiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chimmiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chimmiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.