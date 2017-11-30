Overview of Dr. Venu Divi, MD

Dr. Venu Divi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Divi works at San Pedro Ear Nose and Throat in San Pedro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.