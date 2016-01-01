Overview

Dr. Venu Gangireddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Gangireddy works at WakeMed Gastroenterology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.